UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 38.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 287.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 178,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

