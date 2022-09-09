Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Cut to €22.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

