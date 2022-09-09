UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

