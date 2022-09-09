Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $1,122,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.