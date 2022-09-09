Berenberg Bank Lowers Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €610.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $724.50.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kering has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $84.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

