Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $6.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

NYSE AMBP opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,857 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

