TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

