Morgan Stanley Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $55.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NYSE BALL opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

