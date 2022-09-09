Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLFF. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.83.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

