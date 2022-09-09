Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

MCRB opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

