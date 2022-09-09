Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Rating Reiterated by CLSA

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at CLSA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.70.

TSE:ENGH opened at C$32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.04. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$23.96 and a 52-week high of C$63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,785. In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,785. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,700.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

