Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT Raised to €5.50

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

