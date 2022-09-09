JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Neutral

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

