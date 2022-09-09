CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €3.10

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

CaixaBank Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

