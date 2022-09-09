Truist Financial Cuts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $29.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGL. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

agilon health Price Performance

agilon health stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.86. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,377.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,976,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,894,585 shares of company stock valued at $289,744,185 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,239 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

