Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $8.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Avaya Stock Down 8.9 %

AVYA stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avaya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 102.7% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Articles

