Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATTO. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $74.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.