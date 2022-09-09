Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BTX stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.