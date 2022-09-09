Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.85. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Insider Activity

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

