Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SHOO opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,410,000 after buying an additional 94,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

