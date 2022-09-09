Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Raymond James cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $199.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

