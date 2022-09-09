First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $46.02. Approximately 2,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.