Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.