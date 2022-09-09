Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

LON BAKK opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.09. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 141 ($1.70).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.