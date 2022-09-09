Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) vs. Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) Financial Contrast

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Tailwind Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.57 -$16.49 million ($0.45) -17.80 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Technical Consultants and Tailwind Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.02%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -2.61% -8.55% 2.62% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Tailwind Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.