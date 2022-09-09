ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 47 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

