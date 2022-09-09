AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

