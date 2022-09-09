Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 241,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 415,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

