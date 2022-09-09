StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $29.20 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

