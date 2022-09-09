City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

City stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. City has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.57.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that City will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,573,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,602,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

