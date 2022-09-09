StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

