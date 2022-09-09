StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

