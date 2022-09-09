Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

