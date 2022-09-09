OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OCFC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

