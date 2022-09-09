Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $85,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.