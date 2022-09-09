Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
