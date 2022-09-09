ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFRX. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.09.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

