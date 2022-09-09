La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 558,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

