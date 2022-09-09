La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
