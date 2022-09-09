Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.71 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $620.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,519,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

