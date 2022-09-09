Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 31.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at 27.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 23.34 and a 200-day moving average of 35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 18.31 and a one year high of 30.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

