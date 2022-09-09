Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612.71 ($43.65).

BWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,023 ($24.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,229.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,390.04. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,544 ($42.82).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

