The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEV. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 46.9% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $737.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

