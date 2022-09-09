Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.67. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

