Reviewing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Microvast alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -4.03, suggesting that its stock price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.4% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 194.99%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 4.50 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Summary

Microvast beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Axion Power International

(Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.