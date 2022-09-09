Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON:MKS opened at GBX 116.85 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 779.00. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.42 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 333 shares of company stock worth $44,940.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

