GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.
Shares of GSK opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
