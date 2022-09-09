GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

