STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after buying an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $159.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 1.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

