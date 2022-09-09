The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Buy”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $172.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

