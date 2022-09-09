FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canacol Energy Ltd Issued By Edison Inv. Res (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canacol Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Magness now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Canacol Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
