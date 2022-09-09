FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canacol Energy Ltd Issued By Edison Inv. Res (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canacol Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Magness now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Canacol Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

About Canacol Energy

Shares of CNE stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$384.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.80.

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.