FY2025 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKZOY. HSBC lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

