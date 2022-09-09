Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Lloyds Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.