Brokers Offer Predictions for Euronav NV’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%.

Euronav Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Euronav by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

